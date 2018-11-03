Spy Chief Says Soon Will Share Findings Over General Raziq’s Assassination

November 3, 2018

Intelligence Chief Massoum Stanekzai says the assassination case of General Abdul Raziq has internal and external aspects and that the findings will be shared soon with people.

Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Saturday summoned the security officials to brief the lawmakers over the Kandahar shooting on October 18 in which former provincial police and intelligence chiefs General Raziq and Hussian Khail were killed.

NDS Chief said that General Raziq was killed in a complex attack being planned by regional intelligence, insisting that the Taliban is not capable of the plotting such attack.

“This case has internal and external aspects, if I name them we will be in more trouble, it is better to avoid sharing details,” Stanekzai said. “Taliban have made a plan with the help of regional intelligence to target key figures and high-ranking military officials.”

Spy Chief also said that the “enemies” are seeking to influence within the Afghan security forces.

The Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, meanwhile, said that they have assessed the evidence and footages received through the security cameras over Kandahar shooting.

“The attacker had presented a fake name ‘Gulbuddin’, he was a resident of Ghazni province. Police forces have referred the outcomes of their investigation – conducted in 13 steps which included documents and footages of security cameras regarding Kandahar attack – to NDS,” Barmak said.

He stressed that the attack was planned outside the border.

The Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, however, said that Afghanistan is under high-security threats and that supporters of terrorism have taken a stand against the Afghan people.

“Security threats are extremely high and the enemies have taken a stand against our people and military,” he said. “We are attempting to fill the gaps and defend our people,”