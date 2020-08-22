Spin Boldak border crossing into Pakistan reopened for travelers

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2020)

Afghanistan and Pakistan have reopened the busy Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing for travelers and laborers after a six-month closure, officials confirmed.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between border commissioners from both sides of the Durand Line land border, the office of the governor of Kandahar province bordering Pakistan said.

The two countries agreed to resume movement of travelers as per normal from Friday.

According to Pakistan media reports, the border will remain open for seven days a week from 8am to 5pm.

This comes after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration in Spin Boldak to condemn a clash between Afghan forces and Pakistan military. Officials reported multiple fatalities and tensions along the border remained high.

Pakistan reopened the crossing for commercial trucks in June, but travelers and laborers were prevented from crossing – a move that caused distress for local Kandahar residents as many have family ties across the border and others cross daily for work.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share a long border that was drawn by the British in the 19th century and that left ethnic Pashtun tribes split.

Subsequent Afghan governments have questioned the legitimacy of the division, known as the Durand Line, as an official border.