Special Forces Rescued Six Soldiers from Taliban Prison in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2018 5:33 pm)

Afghan special forces have released six soldiers including two members of the Afghan Presidential Protective Service (PPS) during a night raid from a Taliban prison in south of Afghanistan, officials said Monday.

Ghafoor Javid spokesman for the ministry of defense said that the operation was conducted in Jaghatu district of Ghazni province last night.

Javid added that Taliban had issued a verdict for the execution of these soldiers.

He further claimed that at least 11 Taliban militants were also killed during the operation.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out coordinated attacks against government forces.