Special Forces Free 13 Prisoners from Taliban Jails in Maidan Wardak

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2019)

Afghan forces have freed 13 prisoners from a Taliban prison during a special operation in Maidan Wardak province, the interior ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The interior ministry said the rescued prisoners were kept in several Taliban jails in Chak district of the province.

The statement did not provide further details regarding the identity of the rescued prisoners.

Afghan forces have seized some weapons and equipment of the Taliban insurgents as well, the statement added.

Government forces have broken several Taliban prisons during the last couple of months.

Recently, the ministry of defense announced that it has freed more than 300 military and civilian prisoners from Taliban prisons across Afghanistan.