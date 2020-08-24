Featured
Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief
Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.
Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.
However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him.
The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.
On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players.
In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”
Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets
Afghan, Tajik presidents discuss ways to improve bilateral relations
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have agreed that a working committee from Afghanistan will soon visit Tajikistan to explore ways to enhance further cooperation between the two countries.
The decision was made during a telephone conversation on Saturday between the two presidents.
They also discussed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on important areas of cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy, roads and transport, science and education, information and culture.
In a statement issued by the Tajik president’s office, Rahmon stated it was stressed that interstate cooperation is a foreign policy priority for both countries and that they are taking practical measures to further expand relations.
“A constructive exchange of views was held on the active participation of both countries in the implementation of small and large regional and international projects in various fields, including energy and the implementation of the CASA-1000 project,” read the statement.
“The issues related to strengthening cooperation in the field of security, strengthening the capacity of the state border, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking in the framework of bilateral, regional and international cooperation were also discussed during the telephone conversation.”
Experienced police chief appointed to secure Kabul
Brigadier General Juma Gul Hemat has been appointed as the new police chief for Kabul, amid rising tension in the capital.
The announcement was made early Monday morning by the Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian.
Hemat, an experienced police chief, takes over from Amanullah Wahidi who was fired this week over the rising insecurity in Kabul city and surrounding areas.
Hemat has in the past been police chief for Kunar and Helmand provinces and was also recently appointed as Badghis governor.
Wahidi meanwhile was appointed to the position in April, replacing Lieutenant General Sayed Mohammad Roshandil.
However, he was fired following the uptick in explosions in the capital along with a rocket attack, an assassination and an attempted assassination.
On Saturday, an Afghan National Army colonel who served for the logistics department of the Defense Ministry and his driver were killed in an attack by armed men in Kart-e-Naw in Kabul’s PD8.
On the same day a string of IEDs were detonated against targets in the city. As many as five were detonated on Saturday morning and Saturday night.
At least one person was killed and six others wounded in these blasts.
Just over a week ago, peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi was shot in the hand after gunmen attacked her on the outskirts of the city while she was traveling back from Parwan province.
In a separate incident last Wednesday, Abdulbaqi Amin, head of the Ministry of Education’s science council and proponent of peace, was killed in a targeted blast while driving in Kabul city.
This incident came just a day after Kabul was bombarded by rockets that killed at least three people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack and said it had fired off 16 rockets. The city’s diplomatic zone and Presidential Palace had been the main targets.
But, residents raised their voices in the past few weeks over the growing number of attacks – especially magnetic IEDs that are attached to vehicles.
As a result, President Ashraf Ghani met with Kabul police officials three days ago and ordered them to take steps to improve the security situation in the capital.
According to the Presidential Palace, security officials were told by the president that he had “visited police stations, the situation is not acceptable to me and there is an immediate need for administrative changes.”
Ghani also called out police chiefs and said they need to be more vigilant and ensure individuals who break the law are dealt with according to the law.
