Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.

Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.

However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him.

The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.

On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players.

In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”