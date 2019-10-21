Special Forces Accused of Breaking Locks of IEC Data Center

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2019)

The Stability and Partnership electoral team led by Abdullah Abdullah accused police Special Forces of breaking the locks on election commission digital data center last night.

Speaking at a press conference, Ali Ahmad Osmani, the head of Abdullah’s campaign claimed that members of rival team have also accompanied the security forces while they have entered into the data center.

Abdullah’s team blamed Deputy Interior Minister for Security, the IEC chief secretariat and a security adviser in the election commission for the incident.

Mr. Osmani called for suspending the work of IEC chief secretariat until the issue is cleared.

A member of presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said the issue must be cleared “since it depends to the fate of a nation”.

However, police and members of Ghani’s “State-Builder” team rejected the allegations and said nothing illegal done.

“Reports released about security forces interference in internal affairs of the election commission are absolutely baseless,” Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on Monday.

Mawlana Abdullah, an election commissioner told Ariana News that the Special Forces who were responsibility for the security of the data center have broken the seal of the lobby.

“I don’t have more details. I didn’t want to enter into details because five security organs are working here and there is no division of duties between them,” he said.