Special Care Center for coronavirus in Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 4, 2020)

On February 4th, 2020, the first special care center to fight coronavirus was established in Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital in Kabul.

Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz says that the center offers 100 beds, and is dedicated to diagnose and cure coronavirus patients.

The minister adds that if need be, they will establish such centers, with a capacity of 150 beds, in other provinces too.

He says, “The special care center is meant for those infected and/or possibly exposed to the virus – they will be diagnosed and cured here, because moving patients around, adds to the possibility of the outbreak.”

Authorities in the hospital say that as of now, the outbreak of the coronavirus in Afghanistan is negative.

Mohammad Tahir Formuli, head of Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital, says, “There is no problem in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. We have the required number of staff. In case, God forbid, the number of the infected exceeds, we can use auxiliary from the Infectious Diseases Hospital, whose personnel have also been trained in a relevant field.”

To date, the coronavirus has been spread to 27 countries, killing 426 people and leaving nearly 21,000 people infected.