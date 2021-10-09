Latest News
Spain’s military monitor lava flow as it reaches more homes
Spain’s Military Unit (UME) released on Saturday a video showing black lava nearing houses in La Palma as their officers monitored its flow towards the ocean.
The video, filmed between Thursday and Friday, showed large piles of steaming black lava surrounding buildings.
The red-hot eruption intensified on Saturday, with magma destroying at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, Reuters witnesses said.
The lava from the volcano has engulfed so far over 480 hectares and damaged more than 1,100 houses.
There were a series of 37 seismic movements on Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, the Spanish National Geological Institute said.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19 and forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people from their homes on the island. La Palma, with a population of about 83,000, is one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.
Europe needs to increase its terrorism alert level: Johansson
Europe must take the security threats that might arise from migration out of Afghanistan more seriously, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned on Friday.
“On the terrorist threat from Afghanistan, I must say that my assessment is that the alert level is not high enough. We really need to do (more),” she told reporters after a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover of Kabul in August brought fears in Europe of a replay of 2015, when nearly 1 million asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, fled to Europe by crossing from Turkey to Greece.
At the moment, the EU does not see big movements of Afghans towards its borders and the world has a moral responsibility to protect Afghans at risk, Johansson said.
Nevertheless, she urged member states to properly perform checks on people arriving from Afghanistan.
She cited a number of reasons that might cause Afghans to flee their home country.
“The situation in Afghanistan is really dire, there is a huge risk of economic collapse, there is huge risk of famine and humanitarian catastrophe,” Johansson said, adding that even before the takeover of the IEA, millions of Afghan refugees had been living in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.
Half a million people have been displaced within Afghanistan in recent months, according to the United Nations.
US delegation to meet IEA in first high-level talks since withdrawal
A U.S. delegation will meet with senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) representatives in Doha on Saturday and Sunday in their first face-to-face meeting at a senior level since Washington pulled its troops out of Afghanistan and the IEA came in to power, two senior U.S. officials told Reuters.
The high-level U.S. delegation will include officials from the State Department, USAID and the U.S. intelligence community. Officials said they will press the IEA to ensure continued safe passage for U.S. citizens and others out of Afghanistan and to release kidnapped U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs, the officials said.
Another top priority will be to hold the IEA to its commitment that it will not allow Afghanistan to again become a hotbed for al-Qaeda or other terrorist groups while pressing the group to improve access for humanitarian aid.
U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, who has for years spearheaded U.S. dialogue with the IEA and who has been a key figure in peace talks, will not be part of the delegation.
“This meeting is a continuation of the pragmatic engagements with the Taliban (IEA) that we’ve had ongoing on matters of vital national interest,” said a senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
“This meeting is not about granting recognition or conferring legitimacy. We remain clear that any legitimacy must be earned through the Taliban’s (IEA’s) own actions. They need to establish a sustained track record,” the U.S. official told Reuters.
ICC judges ask UN for help identifying who represents Afghanistan
The International Criminal Court on Friday said it cannot rule on a prosecutor’s request to resume a war crimes investigation of Afghanistan until it can decide who represents the country in international bodies.
The judges asked U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the ICC’s governing body for help identifying which group officially rules Afghanistan from an international law standpoint. It asked for a response by November 8, Reuters reported.
Prosecutor Karim Khan had asked the ICC to proceed and said there was no need to decide who runs Afghanistan.
In response, the court wrote on Friday: “The request cannot be legally adjudicated without addressing the question of which entity actually constitutes the state authorities of Afghanistan since 15 August 2021.”
The question of who represents Afghanistan at the United Nations has yet to be settled amid competing claims.
