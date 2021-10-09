Spain’s military monitor lava flow as it reaches more homes

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2021)

Spain’s Military Unit (UME) released on Saturday a video showing black lava nearing houses in La Palma as their officers monitored its flow towards the ocean.

The video, filmed between Thursday and Friday, showed large piles of steaming black lava surrounding buildings.

The red-hot eruption intensified on Saturday, with magma destroying at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, Reuters witnesses said.

The lava from the volcano has engulfed so far over 480 hectares and damaged more than 1,100 houses.

There were a series of 37 seismic movements on Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, the Spanish National Geological Institute said.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19 and forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people from their homes on the island. La Palma, with a population of about 83,000, is one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.