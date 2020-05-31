SpaceX, NASA successfully launch astronauts into space

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2020)

A spacecraft of SpaceX – a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company – carrying two NASA astronauts soared into outer space Saturday.

The liftoff took place at 3:22 p.m. local from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, marking the country’s first human travel into Earth’s orbit from US soil in the last decade.

We did it 🚀 In partnership with @SpaceX, we successfully launched @NASA_Astronauts to space from U.S. soil. Here’s a recap of today’s historic #LaunchAmerica mission with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug who are on their journey to the @Space_Station : https://t.co/Y0vkPwKJSp pic.twitter.com/oJlMl20Cci — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

“Today’s launch also marks the start of the commercial crew era of U.S. human spaceflight,” NASA said in a statement.

“What a great day for NASA, what a great day for SpaceX, and what a great day for the United States of America,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “It’s been nine years since we’ve launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil, and now we have done it again.”

It is SpaceX’s final test flight to validate its crew transportation system, including the Crew Dragon, Falcon 9, launch pad, and operations capabilities, NASA added.

“During the mission, the crew and SpaceX mission controllers will verify the performance of the spacecraft’s environmental control system, displays, and control system, maneuvering thrusters, autonomous docking capability, and more,” the organization noted.

According to the statement, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is working with SpaceX and Boeing to design, build, test, and operate safe, reliable, and cost-effective human transportation systems to low-Earth orbit.

The United States hasn’t launched its own astronauts into space since the Space Shuttle Program ended in 2011. Since then, NASA’s astronauts have had to travel to Russia and train on the country’s Soyuz spacecraft, CNN reported.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the International Space Station around at 10:29 a.m. local on Sunday.