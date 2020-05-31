Latest News
SpaceX, NASA successfully launch astronauts into space
A spacecraft of SpaceX – a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company – carrying two NASA astronauts soared into outer space Saturday.
The liftoff took place at 3:22 p.m. local from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, marking the country’s first human travel into Earth’s orbit from US soil in the last decade.
We did it 🚀
In partnership with @SpaceX, we successfully launched @NASA_Astronauts to space from U.S. soil. Here’s a recap of today’s historic #LaunchAmerica mission with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug who are on their journey to the @Space_Station : https://t.co/Y0vkPwKJSp pic.twitter.com/oJlMl20Cci
— NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020
“Today’s launch also marks the start of the commercial crew era of U.S. human spaceflight,” NASA said in a statement.
“What a great day for NASA, what a great day for SpaceX, and what a great day for the United States of America,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “It’s been nine years since we’ve launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil, and now we have done it again.”
It is SpaceX’s final test flight to validate its crew transportation system, including the Crew Dragon, Falcon 9, launch pad, and operations capabilities, NASA added.
“During the mission, the crew and SpaceX mission controllers will verify the performance of the spacecraft’s environmental control system, displays, and control system, maneuvering thrusters, autonomous docking capability, and more,” the organization noted.
According to the statement, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is working with SpaceX and Boeing to design, build, test, and operate safe, reliable, and cost-effective human transportation systems to low-Earth orbit.
The United States hasn’t launched its own astronauts into space since the Space Shuttle Program ended in 2011. Since then, NASA’s astronauts have had to travel to Russia and train on the country’s Soyuz spacecraft, CNN reported.
The spacecraft is expected to dock with the International Space Station around at 10:29 a.m. local on Sunday.
COVID-19
Afghan man claims to have discovered Coronavirus antidote
A man in Kabul claims to have discovered an antidote, vaccine for the treatment of the Coronavirus.
Hakim Alokozai, who introduces himself as an herbal doctor, says the antidote is made from natural herbs extracts.
The man, identified as Mohammad Hakim Alokoziai, has been an herbal doctor for many years and now claims to have developed a vaccine after weeks of studies and research about the disease.
He claims to have applied what he called a vaccine, to several Covid-19 patients and came up with positive results.
Meanwhile, Khushal Nabizada, Kabul head of the public health department, said that the introduction of a drug or the treatment of diseases needs scientific requirements, therefore the treatment of patients should not be arbitrary.
Nabizada underlined that after tests and obtaining a license, this person can prescribe his medicine, and if he has created and/or tried to scam people, he will face the law and be prosecuted
Researchers around the world, in much developed, including the United States, China, Russia, and the European Union, have been trying to develop Coronavirus vaccine and antiviral drugs for months, but none have succeeded to this date.
Latest News
Ceasefire must to start, advance peace talks – Abdullah
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council of Reconciliation, speaks of some progress in starting the Intra-Afghan talks.
He also underlined that the government’s negotiating team was ready to start the talks with the Taliban anytime and that the two sides need to take action.
This marks Abdullah’s first speech since taking office as chairman of the High Reconciliation Council after 12 days.
Abdullah called the three-day ceasefire on Eid holidays and the significant exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the government, promising steps to start the Intra-Afghan talks.
He also called on the countries in the region to continue their cooperation in the Afghan peace process.
Although he announced the full preparations of the government’s negotiating team to start direct talks with the Taliban, he stressed that the start of direct talks with the Taliban requires actions by both sides.
Abdullah said that the final structure of the council would be formed next week.
Meanwhile, a technical team of the Taliban arrived in Kabul following the 3-day ceasefire and is working to ease up the prisoner releases with the Afghan government.
The Taliban’s technical team continued talks for the third day behind closed doors with government representatives in Kabul, focusing on the release of prisoners at both ends, with the aim of speeding up the process and paving the ground for the Intra-Afghan talks.
It is worth mentioning that on the fourth day of the unofficial ceasefire, neither the Taliban nor the government has reported any incidents of violence. To this point, both sides seem optimistic about the cessation of violence.
Business
Afghanistan to transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port
The Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) enables Afghanistan to transit trade through Pakistan’s Gwadar port under the OPTA agreement.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that Afghanistan is trying to improve its economic relations with all neighboring countries and the region, pointing at the Pakistani port of Gwadar as the closest and cheapest transit route for Afghanistan’s trade.
In the meantime, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s senior advisor of economy, Abdul Razzaq Daud, has said that trade with Afghanistan is set to begin through the Gwadar port, starting with 16,000 tons of fertilizer to be shipped to Afghanistan.
In addition, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment considers the Gwadar port as less expensive than any others; however, it criticizes that the neighboring countries are not honest enough in their economic relations with Afghanistan.
On the other hand, experts point out that if Pakistan complies with international economic and transit laws, Afghan traders will be able to import and export goods via Gwadar port at lower costs.
This comes as economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been often strained due to political tensions, and the country has severally closed its ports to Afghan traders.
SpaceX, NASA successfully launch astronauts into space
Afghan man claims to have discovered Coronavirus antidote
Ceasefire must to start, advance peace talks – Abdullah
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan to transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Over seven million children at risk of hunger – Afghanistan
US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
Absence of sports to cost $12 billion to US – COVID19 economic impact
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan to transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban informal ceasefire continues
Sola: Mechanism of Taliban prisoner release from government
Morning News Show: emphasis on ceasefire continuation between government and Taliban
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Trump seeks full withdrawal from Afghanistan
- COVID-194 days ago
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
- Business5 days ago
Central bank to run campaign promote Afghani in western provinces
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 658 new cases, total 11831
- COVID-194 days ago
Masks too dangerous for infants: Japanese health experts
- Latest News4 days ago
No justification for military use of Panjshir stadium: ANOC
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan government releases 900 Taliban prisoners
- Latest News3 days ago
Initial consultations underway to select members of High Council of Reconciliation