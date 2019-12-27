Soviet Union’s Invasion Stopped Us From Development With Lots Of Casualties

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2019)

The invasion of the Soviet Union has not only led to severe casualties but also has detained Afghanistan from advancement, said Sarwar Danish, the second deputy of the president.

“Though the Soviet Union has collapsed as a result of Jihad of the Afghan people, the supporters of Jihad forgot Afghanistan”, said Danish.

The second deputy of the president submits that the problems must be dealt with peacefully, and old mistakes must be prevented from being repeated all over again. Because during this invasion more than one and a half million Afghans were killed and several other millions have been displaced.

“After we defeated the Soviet Union the country fell into civil war. We must not repeat the same mistakes and settle our disagreements passionately” says the second deputy of the president.

On the other hand, Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, insisted that the Afghan people’s Jihad has spelled to freedom of many other occupied nations as well, and this Jihad must always be praised. He called 6th of Jade, Persian calendar month, as a historic day that tokens the defeat of a superpower by the people of Afghanistan.

“Today is 6th of Jade a historic day in the country which marks holy Jihad of Afghan people and their victory which resulted in the freedom of the country,” said the Chief Executive.

Ex-deputy president Mohammad Yonus Qanuni said, “The defeat of the Soviet Union and the victory of mujahedin forces have completely changed the political calculations that have led to civil war and caused the rise of Taliban.”

The Soviet Union has invaded Afghanistan 40 years ago and provoked heavy conflicts. However, today most of the politicians and government officials confirm that Afghanistan has not experienced peace since after the defeat of the Soviet Union. Because the countries of the region changed Afghanistan into an intelligence battlefield.