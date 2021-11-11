South Korea tests system for controlling air taxis

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2021)

South Korea demonstrated a system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles (UAM) on Thursday, which it hopes will serve as taxis between major airports and downtown Seoul as soon as 2025, cutting travel time by two-thirds.

Last year, South Korea announced a roadmap to begin commercial urban air travel by 2025. The transport ministry estimates such services could cut travel time for distances between 30-50km from an hour by car to 20 minutes by air, Reuters reported.

“As UAM is expected to become one of the common means of transportation that citizens use in daily life, it is absolutely imperative that we test and try out UAM services in various environments,” Transport Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk, who attended the demonstration on Thursday, said in a statement.

A pilot flew a two-seat model made by Germany’s Volocopter at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport to test and demonstrate its control and coordination.

Powered by helicopter-like rotors for vertical take-offs and landings, the craft demonstrated can be piloted or operate autonomously without one, Reuters reported.

When passengers are onboard the UAMs, a pilot must man the craft to ensure safety, a transport ministry official said, adding it would also aid acceptance by the general public.

South Korean designers also showed off a model of their own drone aircraft. A full-sized prototype is expected to begin test flights by next year, with the aim of developing an operational five-seat version, according to the transport ministry.