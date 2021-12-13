World
South Africa’s Ramaphosa has COVID-19 but symptoms mild, presidency says
South Africa’s 69-year-old President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, though is showing only mild symptoms, the presidency said.
“The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today,” the statement added.
At the memorial service, a mask-wearing Ramaphosa gave a eulogy to the last leader of South Africa’s white minority government, who helped negotiate an end it.
“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency added.
In the past few days, a nationwide outbreak believed to be linked to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been infecting around 20,000 people a day, Reuters reported. South African scientists see no sign that the variant causes more severe illness.
World
Towns destroyed after night of devastating tornadoes in central US
A series of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction seen in satellite imagery as roofs of buildings were ripped off and buildings collapsed.
Before-and-after satellite imagery showed a nursing home in Arkansas, a candle factory in Kentucky and an Amazon warehouse in Illinois wrecked, Reuters reported.
Images also showed the county courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky hit, with neighborhoods leveled after the twister wreaked havoc on the town.
There were no immediate casualty estimates available for the candle factory or the surrounding community, one of the hardest-hit areas of a storm that carved a 320-kilometer-long path of destruction through several counties on Friday night. But Governor Andy Beshear estimated at least 100 people had perished in Kentucky as a whole.
About 110 people were believed to have been inside the candle-making plant when it was leveled by the twister, with 40 people rescued as of Saturday afternoon.
Six workers were confirmed dead at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, with no hope of more survivors, authorities said.
World
Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period
Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period January- October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded one million, Reuters reported.
The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said. It gave no comparable figure for the same period in 2020, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters, 9.4 million room nights were sold in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million rooms in the same period in 2019.
Featured
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp, Reuters reported.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths, but local media and civil defence workers on the scene said there had been no fatalities.
A security source also said fatalities had not been recorded.
The NNA reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.
A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.
Shehab News Agency, seen as close to Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The security source said the fire had since been brought under control.
Hamas has not officially commented.
The area surrounding the blast had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.
Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.
