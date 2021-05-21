Connect with us

Sonita Alizadeh awarded 2021 Freedom Prize

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 21, 2021)

Sonita Alizadeh, an Afghan rapper and international advocate to end the forced marriage, was awarded the 2021 Freedom Prize earlier this week.

She was chosen by 5,683 young people from 86 countries to receive an award of €25,000 to support her work.  

The Freedom Prize was organized by the Normandy for Peace Initiative in the Normandy Region of France.

The organization recognizes an inspiring young person between aged 15 t0 25 who is committed to an exemplary fight for freedom.

Sonita, 25, is the third Freedom Prize laureate, Normandy for Peace Initiative said in a statement.

Sonita Alizadeh was born during the Taliban regime in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. 

“At the age of 9, her parents planned to sell her as a bride but because of the war, her family fled to Iran and the planned marriage fell through,” the statement said.

“In Teheran, an NGO provided her with access to education and a cleaning job. When Sonita stumbled upon a song by the rapper Eminem, it is a real breakthrough. She began writing to tell her story and to speak out against forced marriage and the plight of millions of children around the world,” the statement read 

Her first single, “Brides for Sale” garnered worldwide attention. 

Having moved to the United States, she is now a Human Rights major studying law at Bard College. She plans to become a lawyer and to return to her country to defend Afghan women and children.

About the Freedom Prize

The Freedom Prize is an educational initiative that aims to raise awareness of freedom, peace, and human rights, inspired by the values of the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944 in Normandy, France.  

The Freedom Prize invites young people aged 15 to 25 from France and around the world to choose an inspiring person or organization committed to an exemplary fight for freedom.   What makes the prize unique is that it involves young people at each stage: from the proposals submitted to the international panel of judges to the final selection of the winner. 

Organized by the Normandy for Peace Initiative, implemented with the International Institute of Human Rights and Peace, in partnership with the academic authorities of Normandy and the Canopé network, the Freedom Prize pays tribute to all those who have fought and continue to fight for this ideal.

Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: May 21, 2021)

A bomb blast killed six people on Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan and wounded 13, including the leader of a hardline religious party that organized the event, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The motorcycle bomb exploded as people dispersed at the end of the rally held in the city of Chaman near the Afghan border in the province of Balochistan, the region’s police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters by telephone.

He added that the bombing also wounded Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni, a cleric, and leader of the religious party, which has a history of supporting Afghan Taliban militants.

The mineral-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan has long been convulsed by a nationalists’ insurgency seeking a greater share in the profits from the exploitation of regional resources.

Other operators included Islamist militants linked to the Afghan and local Taliban as well as the Islamic State group.

The province is home to the newly expanded Gwadar deepwater port, the centerpiece of a planned $65-billion investment in China’s Belt and Road Initiative economic corridor.

In April, a car bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the provincial headquarters of Quetta, killing four and wounding 11.

China’s envoy to Pakistan, who had been staying at the hotel, was away at the time, however.

Stoltenberg highlights NATO's future support to Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2021)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the NATO will continue to support Afghanistan as the organization’s military presence is ending in the country.

In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s future support to Afghanistan “will have three main pillars.”

“As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter. NATO’s future support will have three main pillars,” he said.

Stoltenberg stated: “first, we plan to provide advice and capacity support to Afghan security institutions, as well as continued financial support to the Afghan security forces.”

Second, he went to say that NATO allies are planning to provide military education and training to the Afghan security forces outside Afghanistan, focusing on Special Operations Forces.

“And third, we are planning to fund the provision of services, including support for the functioning of Kabul airport,” NATO Secretary-General stated.

Stoltenberg noted that all this will enable NATO Allies and the broader international community to continue to help the Afghan people and contribute to the peace efforts.

This comes as the withdrawal of the international forces from Afghanistan begun early May.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.

CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.

The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

District in Maidan Wardak falls to Taliban: officials

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2021)

Local officials said that the district governor’s compound in Jalrez district in Maidan Wardak and the police headquarters have fallen to the Taliban after heavy attacks by the group for the last three days.

Mohammad Sardar Bakhtiari, deputy chairman of Maidan Wardak provincial council, confirms that Jalrez district has fallen and more than 40 security forces have surrendered to the Taliban.

An MP from the province, Mahdi Rasikh, also confirmed the incident.

Rasikh said that some members of the government forces were captured by the Taliban after their attack on the district.

Rasikh said that at least seven security force members were killed in the Taliban attack on the district, adding that some soldiers are missing.

“This morning, Jalrez district fell to the Taliban and more than 69 security forces with their equipment and all vehicles, hundreds of weapons and combat facilities were sized by the enemy,” Rasikh added.

Rashid added that the district remained under siege by the Taliban for the last two years.

He reiterated that “no action was taken by the central government to help the district” during heavy fighting in the last three days.

Taliban has claimed that they have captured the district.

Jalrez is located in the west of Maidan Wardak province. It lies 62 kilometers southwest of Kabul.

Ministry of Defense claims that at least 10 Taliban were killed in an airstrike in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province today at 1:48 pm, adding that the operations of ANDSF continue in Jalrez and the district will be cleared off soon.

This is the second district in Maidan Wardak that falls to the Taliban in less than two weeks.

On Thursday, Dawlat Shah district in Laghman was captured by the Taliban, according to the local officials and lawmakers from the province, but the Defense Ministry said that the security forces made a tactical retreat in the district.

The ministry also claimed that the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties in the district.

