Son of Parliamentary Candidate Engages in Clashes with Security Forces in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2018)

Son of a candidate running in the upcoming parliamentary elections has engaged in armed clashes with the security forces in Nangarhar province, officials said Friday.

The 20 mins-long clashes began when Tariq Khairi son of Aman Khairi the parliamentary candidate and former advisor at Chief Executive Office was on his way with his security guards to attend a funeral on Friday afternoon and were prevented by the security forces, the provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

According to the official, after nearly half of an hour resistance, the security forces managed to arrest the individual with his eight bodyguards and seized some weapons and vehicles.

The detainees are under investigation of the security forces, Khogyani said.