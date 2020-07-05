Some members of US intelligence involved in drug trafficking in Afghanistan: Russian Envoy

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2020)

Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan claimed that some members of the US intelligence are involved in drug trafficking from Afghanistan.

“Those wonderful US intelligence officers, who accuse us of different things, are involved in drug trafficking. Their planes from Kandahar, from Bagram [the US airfield in Parwan], are flying wherever they want to – to Germany, to Romania – without any inspections,” Kabulov has told the TASS news agency. “Every citizen of Kabul will tell you that, everyone is ready to talk about that.”

It comes as the New York Times citing US intelligence reported that Russia offers bounties to the Taliban militants for attacks on American and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Both the Taliban and Russia denied the report and label it false.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Russia supplied arms only to the legitimate government of Afghanistan, which is a well-known fact. If our US colleagues want to have a conversation in this context, it would be appropriate to recall the information circulating in Afghanistan regarding the US special services’ support for ISIS with the use of helicopters, which we covered extensively at our briefings one to two years ago, and shielding them from Taliban attacks.”

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.