Some members of US intelligence involved in drug trafficking in Afghanistan: Russian Envoy
Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan claimed that some members of the US intelligence are involved in drug trafficking from Afghanistan.
“Those wonderful US intelligence officers, who accuse us of different things, are involved in drug trafficking. Their planes from Kandahar, from Bagram [the US airfield in Parwan], are flying wherever they want to – to Germany, to Romania – without any inspections,” Kabulov has told the TASS news agency. “Every citizen of Kabul will tell you that, everyone is ready to talk about that.”
It comes as the New York Times citing US intelligence reported that Russia offers bounties to the Taliban militants for attacks on American and coalition forces in Afghanistan.
Both the Taliban and Russia denied the report and label it false.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Russia supplied arms only to the legitimate government of Afghanistan, which is a well-known fact. If our US colleagues want to have a conversation in this context, it would be appropriate to recall the information circulating in Afghanistan regarding the US special services’ support for ISIS with the use of helicopters, which we covered extensively at our briefings one to two years ago, and shielding them from Taliban attacks.”
On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.
Nine Taliban insurgents killed in Kandahar, Ghazni clashes
At least nine Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Kandahar and Ghazni provinces.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for the Kandahar police told Ariana News that the militants attacked Afghan security forces in the Maruf district of southern Kandahar province.
The incident took place in Nadir Khan area of the province on Saturday night.
At least five Taliban militants were killed and eight more wounded in the clash, Barikzai said.
According to him, the Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attack, saying the Afghan forces escaped unharmed.
Meanwhile, the Taliban insurgents stormed Afghan security forces in the Deh Yak district of central Ghazni province on Saturday night.
At least four Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in the counterattack, the Afghan military said.
The Taliban yet to comment about the incidents.
US soldier killed in vehicle accident – Afghanistan
A US soldier died in a vehicle accident in Afghanistan on Friday, Pentagon confirmed.
The US Department of Defense said Saturday that the soldier died in Farah as the result of a vehicle rollover accident.
Pentagon identified the soldier as Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas.
The Department said that the incident was under investigation.
“Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York,” said Pentagon.
In February, two U.S. service members were killed and six others wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Nangarhar province, Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan confirmed.
MIT-designed robot disinfects warehouse floor in 30 minutes
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has designed a robot that can disinfect a floor of a 4,000-square foot warehouse in 30 minutes, and it can be used to clean grocery stores or schools one day, CNN reported.
MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in cooperation with Ava Robotics — a company that focuses on creating telepresence robots — and the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) developed a robot which can disinfect surfaces and neutralize aerosolized forms of the Coronavirus using a custom UV-C light.
CNN said, “Development on this project began in early April, and one of the researchers said that it came in direct response to the pandemic. The results have been encouraging enough that the researchers say that autonomous UV disinfection could be done in other environments such as supermarkets, factories, and restaurants.”
Covid-19 mainly spreads via airborne transmission, and it is capable of remaining on surfaces for several days. An autonomous robot capable of quickly and efficiently cleaning large areas such as warehouses or grocery stores could prove to be essential.
UV-C light has proven effective at killing bacteria and viruses on surfaces, the researchers said. However, it is harmful to humans. The robot was built to be autonomous without the need for any direct supervision or interaction.
