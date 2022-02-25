Soldiers’ defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2022)

A Ukrainian soldier on a tiny island in the Black Sea didn’t hold back when threatened with bombing by a Russian warship as Moscow continued its assault on Ukrainian territory.

According to a purported audio exchange, as the Russians approached Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, the Russian officer says: “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties.

Otherwise, you will be bombed,” CNN reported.

A Ukrainian soldier responds: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

CNN reported that those were the final known words heard from the island.

All 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed in a Russian bombardment Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously,” Zelensky said.