Soldiers’ defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island
A Ukrainian soldier on a tiny island in the Black Sea didn’t hold back when threatened with bombing by a Russian warship as Moscow continued its assault on Ukrainian territory.
According to a purported audio exchange, as the Russians approached Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, the Russian officer says: “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties.
Otherwise, you will be bombed,” CNN reported.
A Ukrainian soldier responds: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”
CNN reported that those were the final known words heard from the island.
All 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed in a Russian bombardment Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously,” Zelensky said.
Iranian president tells Putin NATO’s expansion is ‘serious threat’ to region’s security
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday that NATO’s expansion was a “serious threat” to the region’s security and stability, the semi-official Nour News reported.
“NATO’s expansion eastward creates tension and is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent states in various areas,” Raisi was quoted as saying following Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“I hope what is happening will benefit peoples and the entire region,” he said.
Pakistan PM meets Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday where they discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.
Khan, who arrived in Russia on Wednesday on a two-day visit – the first by a Pakistani premier in over twenty years – met with Putin at the Kremlin.
During the meeting, the two leaders “discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia,” said a brief statement issued by the Kremlin.
The regional situation, including the latest developments around Ukraine also came under discussion, the statement added.
Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed
Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.
It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned or whether it could be a missile. Kyiv municipal authorities said at least eight people were injured when the object crashed into an apartment block, Reuters reported.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had come under a missile attack.
“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” he wrote on Twitter. “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.”
A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier, which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft. Further explosions could be heard just before dawn, a Reuters witness said.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.
Authorities said intense fighting was under way on Friday morning in the city of Sumy in the country’s northeast, while a border post in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region had been hit by missiles, causing deaths and injuries among border guards.
