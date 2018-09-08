Soldier Sentenced to Death after Handing Over Outpost to Taliban

(Last Updated On: September 08, 2018 7:19 pm)

An Afghan army soldier was sentenced to death after being found guilty of killing his nine colleagues and handing over an army outpost to the Taliban in northern Afghanistan.

Mohammad Ibrar had performed duty on an army outpost in Suzma Qala district of northern Sar-e-Pul province. He helped the Taliban to seize the outpost after killing nine of his colleagues and handing over weapons and ammunition to the armed group two years ago, according to a prosecutor Sham-ur-Rahman.

Ibrar has been arrested at his home in Kamdesh district of Nuristan province, following the incident.

A primary military court in 209 Shaheen Corps has sentenced the soldier to 10 years in prison for desertion and to death for treason involving the outpost’s collapse to Taliban.