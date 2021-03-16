Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad meets Afghan leaders

Ariana News

Published

13 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 17, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: Preparations for Moscow meeting discussed

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

March 15, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 15, 2021)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

March 14, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 14, 2021)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Govt’s readiness for Istanbul & Russia meeting discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

March 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 13, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!