Sola
Sola: US renewed efforts for Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Support for continued presence of US forces in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 5, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Lindsey Graham insists on rapid withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 4, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Taliban, Al-Qaida ties discussed
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)
Sola10 mins ago
Sola: US renewed efforts for Afghan peace
Latest News22 mins ago
MFA Afghanistan denies Pakistan’s claim that India supports Pakistani Taliban
COVID-1946 mins ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-192 hours ago
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; 582 new cases, 19,551 total
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
Business4 weeks ago
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
Latest News4 weeks ago
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Indian officials
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
Herat4 weeks ago
Ghor protests take six lives
Balkh4 weeks ago
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Sola10 mins ago
Sola: US renewed efforts for Afghan peace
COVID-1946 mins ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Call for practical steps in Afghan peace process
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Support for continued presence of US forces in Afghanistan
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Senior US Senator insists withdrawal from Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban gunned down four civilians in Badakhshan: official
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani, Pompeo discuss next steps in Afghan peace process
- Latest News3 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
- Latest News4 days ago
UN: Taliban have not cut ties with al-Qaeda
- Business4 days ago
Unprecedented growth in watermelon harvest – Farah
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus Afghanistan updates; cases hike to 16,509
- Latest News2 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque