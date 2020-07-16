Sola
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
(Last Updated On: July 16, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: decrease of US troops in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 15, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Destiny of Intra-Afghan Talks
(Last Updated On: July 14, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Rising Violence and its impact on peace
(Last Updated On: July 13, 2020)
Sola6 mins ago
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show23 mins ago
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
Tahawol27 mins ago
Tahawol: Marshall rank granted to Dostum
Latest News28 mins ago
Atmar says no law allows release of remaining 600 prisoners from Taliban list
Latest News2 hours ago
Top ANSA officials arrested on alleged bribery charge
Live Streaming3 weeks ago
ATN News Live Streaming
Latest News4 weeks ago
Astronauts: To ride Falcon 9 rocket was ‘totally different’ experience
COVID-194 weeks ago
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
Kandahar4 weeks ago
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
Latest News3 weeks ago
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
Sola6 mins ago
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show23 mins ago
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
Tahawol27 mins ago
Tahawol: Marshall rank granted to Dostum
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: decrease of US troops in Afghanistan
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: World Bank’s report about Afghanistan’s economy
Trending
- Interviews3 days ago
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
- COVID-195 days ago
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan forces push back Taliban attack in Faryab, killing 14 militants
- Latest News3 days ago
We are committed to assisting Afghan forces as long as needed: NATO SCR
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: criticism on the continuation of acting ministers’ work
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: concerns on Sare Pul’s security situation
- Latest News4 days ago
Roadside mine blast kills six civilians – Ghazni
- Latest News3 days ago
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan