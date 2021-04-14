Sola
Sola: US, NATO to pull out troops from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 15, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Danish critiizes HCNR’s plan for Turkey conference
(Last Updated On: April 13, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul summit discussed
(Last Updated On: April 10, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
(Last Updated On: April 7, 2021)
Latest News16 mins ago
Taliban issue veiled threat in response to new drawdown plan
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan security forces capable of defending own country: NSC
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government stance on foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Latest News7 hours ago
Taliban kill seven policemen, capture two in raid on outpost
Latest News7 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics might be canceled due to COVID: official
Latest News4 weeks ago
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Latest News3 weeks ago
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
COVID-193 weeks ago
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
World3 weeks ago
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
Latest News4 weeks ago
Eight killed in shooting spree at 3 US massage parlors
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government stance on foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Sola20 hours ago
Sola: US, NATO to pull out troops from Afghanistan
Pas az khabar21 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Reactions over US, NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Head of the Harakat-e-Nejate Afghanistan
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Danish critiizes HCNR’s plan for Turkey conference
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘Desperate situation’ for Ghani as his power is undermined: NYT
-
Latest News5 days ago
Al-Qaeda operating across Afghanistan: Report
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad meets with Ghani twice in one day over peace proposal
-
World3 days ago
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
-
Latest News5 days ago
Political parties to present united front at Istanbul Summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan peace plan outlines roadmap to future political system
-
Latest News4 days ago
Driver of high-ranking official killed in Kabul in targeted attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
36 Taliban killed in ANDSF operation in Kunduz