Sola
Sola: US and IEA meeting in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: October 12, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: US and Pakistan contacts regarding Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: October 10, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: October 6, 2021)
Sola
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: October 5, 2021)
Latest News7 mins ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help desperate Kandahar families
Latest News3 hours ago
EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 billion euros
Latest News6 hours ago
UN chief: Liquidity needed to stem humanitarian crisis
World7 hours ago
Small plane crash in US leaves at least two dead, damages homes
Zerbana7 hours ago
Zerbena: Economic and trade situation in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan women’s soccer team arrives in Pakistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan snooker player on winning streak at Asian championships
Latest News3 weeks ago
Thousands flee as volcano erupts on Spain’s La Palma island, homes destroyed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
Zerbana7 hours ago
Zerbena: Economic and trade situation in Afghanistan discussed
Sola7 hours ago
Sola: US and IEA meeting in Doha discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Pakistan trade issues discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA and US officials first meeting in Qatar
Sola2 days ago
Sola: US and Pakistan contacts regarding Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 100 killed, wounded in Kunduz mosque blast
-
Latest News3 days ago
US delegation to meet IEA in first high-level talks since withdrawal
-
World5 days ago
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife, lawyers to be hacked – UK court
-
Business4 days ago
Iranian trade delegation visits Kabul for talks with IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian and Philippines journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA pledges to hunt down and punish Kunduz mosque attackers
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA seizes millions in different currencies from former ‘corrupt’ officials
-
Latest News3 days ago
ICC judges ask UN for help identifying who represents Afghanistan