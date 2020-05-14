Connect with us

Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2020)

Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan on Afghan peace

May 11, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2020)

Sola: Efforts underway to start intra-Afghan talks

May 9, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)

Sola: Khalilzad's effort to kick start the intra-Afghan talks

May 7, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 7, 2020)

