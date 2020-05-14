Sola
Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts
(Last Updated On: May 14, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan on Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: May 11, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Efforts underway to start intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Khalilzad’s effort to kick start the intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2020)
Sola3 mins ago
Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts
Elections16 mins ago
US prospects on Afghan war discussed
COVID-1934 mins ago
Coronavirus: Public Health Ministry warns of health crisis – Afghanistan
COVID-191 hour ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 413 cases, total 5639
Latest News3 hours ago
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
Latest News2 weeks ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbana2 weeks ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News2 weeks ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News2 weeks ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Latest News2 weeks ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Sola3 mins ago
Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts
Elections16 mins ago
US prospects on Afghan war discussed
COVID-1934 mins ago
Coronavirus: Public Health Ministry warns of health crisis – Afghanistan
Morning News Show8 hours ago
Morning News Show: Post ‘movement restrictions’ -Nangarhar
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: President Ghani orders ANDSF to act in ‘offensive mode’
Trending
- Balkh5 days ago
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
- Latest News3 days ago
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
- Business5 days ago
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
- Latest News4 days ago
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
- Herat4 days ago
Coronavirus rapidly spreads around Herat due to poor precautions
- Latest News3 days ago
NDS arrests key Daesh leaders
- Latest News4 days ago
Iran ready for prisoners swap with US ‘without preconditions’
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 361 new cases, total 4402