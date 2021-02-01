Sola
Sola: Stalled intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 2, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: The current state of peace talks discussed
(Last Updated On: February 1, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Government’s reaction over Taliban’s recent remarks
(Last Updated On: January 31, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad’s mission discussed
(Last Updated On: January 29, 2021)
Latest News3 mins ago
Atmar meets Uzbek counterpart to discuss developing relations
World16 mins ago
Pakistan court move killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
Latest News6 hours ago
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
Latest News7 hours ago
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
Tahawol18 hours ago
Tahawol: Taliban warn of the consequences of ignoring the Doha deal
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
Latest News4 weeks ago
Breakthrough expected in Gulf dispute with Qatar
Business4 weeks ago
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
Tahawol18 hours ago
Tahawol: Taliban warn of the consequences of ignoring the Doha deal
Sola19 hours ago
Sola: Stalled intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
Pas az khabar20 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Formation of Parliament Peace Committee discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: The current state of peace talks discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Ministers working without taking oath of office discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani appoints Wahid Majroh as MoPH Acting Minister
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah urges talks team members to continue their efforts for peace
-
Latest News3 days ago
Daesh militants moving from Middle East to Afghanistan: SCO chief
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani’s administration is main hurdle for peace in Afghanistan: Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan scores dismally on Corruption Perception Index
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban have not met their commitments: Pentagon
-
Latest News2 days ago
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan after May deadline: NATO sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
60 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar operation: MoD