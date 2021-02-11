Sola
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)
Sola: The stalled peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2021)
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
(Last Updated On: February 5, 2021)
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in targeted killings and explosions discussed
Featured13 hours ago
Girls school in Faryab destroyed in heavy fighting: NRC reports
Latest News14 hours ago
Bactrian Hoard moved to Presidential Palace
Latest News15 hours ago
MPs claim budget changes for new fiscal still not included
COVID-194 weeks ago
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Latest News4 weeks ago
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
Featured4 weeks ago
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Featured4 weeks ago
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Featured4 weeks ago
Top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot in rare joint message
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in targeted killings and explosions discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Interview with Ali Ahmad Jalali, Former Interior Minister
Sola1 day ago
Sola: The stalled peace process discussed
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
Latest News4 days ago
Bihsud probe team calls for Wardak police chief to be prosecuted
COVID-194 days ago
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
Featured5 days ago
Three former senators jailed for 10 years over $40,000 bribe
Featured5 days ago
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
Featured4 days ago
Miller visits NATO base in Herat
Latest News4 days ago
Saleh claims 85% of released prisoners have returned to frontline
Latest News4 days ago
One policeman killed, 11 others wounded in Nangarhar explosion
Latest News5 days ago
Six wounded in Kabul shop explosion