Sola
Sola: process of the Taliban prisoner release
(Last Updated On: July 26, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
(Last Updated On: July 26, 2020)
Sola
Sola: woman’s role in peace process
Sola
Sola: Concerns on peace process
Sola1 min ago
Sola: process of the Taliban prisoner release
Business1 min ago
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Featured5 hours ago
Iran hits back at Khalilzad, reaffirms its support for intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Business4 weeks ago
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
Programmes4 weeks ago
Tahawol: UN concerned about ISIS threat in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Abdullah’s insist on starting Intra-Afghan Talks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
Sola1 min ago
Sola: process of the Taliban prisoner release
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks
Sola5 hours ago
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan teen a “hero” after killing Taliban members who murdered her parents
- Latest News3 days ago
Political turmoil; four governors ruling Jawzjan
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: concerns on smuggling iron in Afghanistan
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: security challenges in Kunduz Province
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Kabul-Qatar challenges in Peace Process
- Latest News5 days ago
NSA calls on Taliban to stop killing the people and destroying their homeland
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat, Kandahar provinces