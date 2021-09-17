Sola
Sola: PM Imran Khan’s remarks about Islamic Emirate discussed
(Last Updated On: September 17, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: International forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Sola
Sola: Demands for women’s role in the government discussed
Sola
Sola: Islamic Emirate’s leadership discussed
(Last Updated On: September 11, 2021)
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Haqqani meeting with UN envoy discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawool: Khalilzad remark’s regarding collapse of Kabul
Latest News2 hours ago
China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue
Sola2 hours ago
Sola: PM Imran Khan’s remarks about Islamic Emirate discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Dutch Foreign Minister Kaag quits over Afghan refugee crisis
Latest News3 weeks ago
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
COVID-193 weeks ago
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Latest News4 weeks ago
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
Latest News3 weeks ago
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Haqqani meeting with UN envoy discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawool: Khalilzad remark’s regarding collapse of Kabul
Sola2 hours ago
Sola: PM Imran Khan’s remarks about Islamic Emirate discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US has no plan to lift existing sanctions on Islamic Emirate
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Issues in money-transfer in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
-
Latest News5 days ago
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit
-
Business5 days ago
Fuel, gas imports resume through Hairatan and Aqina ports
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan govt to enforce gender segregation at universities
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary, defends withdrawal process
-
World4 days ago
North Korea tests first ‘strategic’ cruise missile with possible nuclear capability
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan sends in large consignment of emergency aid to neighboring Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
ACCI, private sector call for frozen assets to be released