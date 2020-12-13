Sola
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)
Sola: Latest progress in Doha talks
(Last Updated On: December 9, 2020)
Sola: Second day of talks between government and Taliban peace teams
(Last Updated On: December 7, 2020)
Sola: Khalilzad embarks on new trip for Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2020)
Pas az khabar20 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol30 mins ago
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Sola39 mins ago
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
Latest News3 hours ago
Danish speaks out in support of rights for minority groups
Latest News4 hours ago
AGO prosecutor gunned down in Kabul in targeted attack
Featured3 weeks ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Featured2 weeks ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Latest News4 weeks ago
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
Opinion4 weeks ago
OPINION: The awful truth about growing up in Afghanistan
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
