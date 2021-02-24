Sola
Sola: Peace talks resume in Doha after a month of delays
(Last Updated On: February 24, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Ghani emphasizes power will only be handed over via election
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Readiness of government for war and peace discussed
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 18, 2021)
Sola20 mins ago
Sola: Peace talks resume in Doha after a month of delays
Latest News1 hour ago
Germany to give green light to extend military mission in Afghanistan
Latest News2 hours ago
Pentagon ‘mindful of looming deadlines’ around troop withdrawals
Latest News3 hours ago
Taliban bans foreign fighters from joining their ranks
Interviews14 hours ago
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
World4 weeks ago
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
World3 weeks ago
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Business4 weeks ago
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
Sola20 mins ago
Sola: Peace talks resume in Doha after a month of delays
Interviews14 hours ago
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
Zerbana17 hours ago
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: reactions toward creation of interim government discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Ghani emphasizes power will only be handed over via election
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
-
Latest News5 days ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russian envoy visits Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed in Kabul IED explosions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani
-
Latest News5 days ago
FM Atmar to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace with his Russian counterpart
-
Latest News3 days ago
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room