Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: efforts to start Intra-Afghan dialogue

Ariana News

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Preparations on Consultative Loya Jirga

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Consultative Loya Jirga in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending