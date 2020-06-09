Sola
Sola: Pakistani Chief of Army Staff visits Kabul
(Last Updated On: June 9, 2020)
Sola: Advance in Afghan peace process
(Last Updated On: June 8, 2020)
Sola: US renewed efforts for Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)
Sola: Support for continued presence of US forces in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 5, 2020)
Sola3 mins ago
Morning News Show13 mins ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees killed in Iran discussed
COVID-193 hours ago
COVID19 death toll tops 50,000 in UK
Latest News4 hours ago
Pakistani Chief of Army Staff surprise visit to Kabul
Latest News8 hours ago
Taliban kill former Afghan senator in Logar: local officials
Latest News4 weeks ago
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
Latest News4 weeks ago
NDS arrests key Daesh leaders
Sola4 weeks ago
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan on Afghan peace
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
Morning News Show13 mins ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees killed in Iran discussed
COVID-1923 hours ago
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Zerbana23 hours ago
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
Sports Video1 day ago
Sport: Workshop for Muay Thai training held online
- Latest News5 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan records highest Coronavirus death toll in single day
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
- Latest News4 days ago
Twitter disabled Trump’s video tribute to Floyd for copyright reasons
- Latest News4 days ago
Leading tennis player charged with assaulting ex-wife
- Business5 days ago
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan people want transparency in peace process
- COVID-194 days ago
Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus