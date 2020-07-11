Sola
Sola: New problems about Intra-Afghan Talks
(Last Updated On: July 11, 2020)
<iframe width=”697″ height=”392″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4RRS2lk3Yo” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Ghani invites Taliban to republican system
(Last Updated On: July 10, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Intra-Afghan Talks
(Last Updated On: July 9, 2020)
Sola
Sola: New conditions in peace process
(Last Updated On: July 8, 2020)
Sola2 mins ago
Sola: New problems about Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show1 hour ago
Morning News Show: Pleadings to reduce electricity bill payments in Balkh
Latest News2 hours ago
Taliban accuses Afghan government intelligence of torturing the group’s prisoners
Latest News3 hours ago
68 civilians killed, wounded in past week: ONSC
COVID-195 hours ago
Coronavirus prevention Committee approves plan to change working hours of government offices
Live Streaming3 weeks ago
ATN News Live Streaming
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Latest News4 weeks ago
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Featured4 weeks ago
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
Sola2 mins ago
Sola: New problems about Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show1 hour ago
Morning News Show: Pleadings to reduce electricity bill payments in Balkh
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Russia accused of being in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: Ghani invites Taliban to republican system
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Smuggling of Afghan wheat
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Japan warns of more heavy rain in flood-hit areas
- Business5 days ago
Millions of dollars embezzled in Afghan customs: Watchdog
- Latest News2 days ago
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
- COVID-195 days ago
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
- Latest News4 days ago
U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok: Pompeo
- Latest News4 days ago
Messi calls off contract renewal negotiations and is ready to leave Barca in 2021, according to report
- COVID-193 days ago
WHO acknowledges virus may be airborne
- Latest News4 days ago
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar