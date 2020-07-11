Connect with us

Sola

Sola: New problems about Intra-Afghan Talks

Ariana News

Published

2 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2020)

<iframe width=”697″ height=”392″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4RRS2lk3Yo” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: Ghani invites Taliban to republican system

Ariana News

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Intra-Afghan Talks

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: New conditions in peace process

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 8, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending