Sola
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: May 31, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Government peace team likely to leave Kabul for Doha
(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Taliban’s statement on reports of US base construction in neighboring country
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2021)
Latest News4 hours ago
Taliban captures check posts in Nangarhar in series of attacks
Latest News4 hours ago
UN underscores urgent need to protect civilians
Latest News6 hours ago
Three civilians killed in NDS convoy blast in Nangarhar
Latest News6 hours ago
RSF asks ICC to probe killings of Afghan journalists
Latest News7 hours ago
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
World4 weeks ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
World4 weeks ago
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
Latest News4 weeks ago
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
World3 weeks ago
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
Sola20 hours ago
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Zerbana21 hours ago
Zerbena: Challenges in transport sector of Afghanistan discussed
Sola2 days ago
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Surge in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Challenges to the activities of the Afghan Railway Administration
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of ANSDF members and civilians killed in last 10 days: reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
-
Latest News4 days ago
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
-
Latest News3 days ago
Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL to resume in UAE in September: Indian Cricket Board
-
COVID-194 days ago
Education centers in Afghanistan closed amid surge in COVID-19 cases