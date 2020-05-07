Sola
Sola: Khalilzad’s effort to kick start the intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Challenges ahead of intra-Afghan dialogue
(Last Updated On: May 6, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: May 5, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Emphasizes over reduction in violence by the Taliban
(Last Updated On: May 4, 2020)
Sola3 mins ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s effort to kick start the intra-Afghan talks
Zerbana18 mins ago
Zerbena: Afghan traders express concerns over tariffs increase
COVID-1940 mins ago
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Business2 hours ago
Afghan customs agency increases tariffs on commercial goods without notice: ACCI
Latest News5 hours ago
Ministry of Education launches distance learning website
Latest News1 week ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbana1 week ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News6 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News1 week ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Latest News1 week ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Sola3 mins ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s effort to kick start the intra-Afghan talks
Zerbana18 mins ago
Zerbena: Afghan traders express concerns over tariffs increase
COVID-1940 mins ago
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show8 hours ago
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
Elections1 day ago
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
Trending
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Uncertainty about international funds to Afghanistan to fight pandemic
-
Latest News4 days ago
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban allowing girls’ schools in rural Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
-
Latest News3 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian border forces throw Afghan refugees into Harirud River – Allegations
-
Latest News2 days ago
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
-
Featured3 days ago
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar