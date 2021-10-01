Sola
Sola: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
(Last Updated On: October 1, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: US forces contradictory statements on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: September 30, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Afghan new gov’t and its engagement with international community discussed
(Last Updated On: September 26, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Pakistan’s efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: September 24, 2021)
Latest News55 mins ago
Afghanistan faces collapse of health services and mass hunger
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Students call for universities to resume classes
Latest News6 hours ago
Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan
World3 weeks ago
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Latest News4 weeks ago
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Latest News3 weeks ago
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
World4 weeks ago
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Interview with Ghulam Jilani Wafa, Deputy Head of the Civil Aviation of Afghanistan
Sola1 day ago
Sola: US forces contradictory statements on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Transportation revenue in Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad says things could have been very different had Ghani stayed
-
World4 days ago
Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy more Russian defense systems
-
Latest News5 days ago
India’s Modi tells UNGA Afghanistan cannot be used to spread terrorism
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress
-
World4 days ago
German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA accuse Tajikistan of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs
-
Latest News4 days ago
Journalists, activists slam evacuees for faking their professions