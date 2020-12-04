Sola
Sola: Khalilzad embarks on new trip for Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Peace negotiators remove deadlocks ahead of intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: December 3, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
(Last Updated On: November 30, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Political parties accuse Ghani of creating obstacles on the way of peace process
(Last Updated On: November 29, 2020)
Sola2 mins ago
Sola: Khalilzad embarks on new trip for Afghan peace
Pas az khabar9 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Emphasis on inclusion of ceasefire in the agenda of Doha talks
Tahawol16 mins ago
Tahawol: Reconciliation Council to hold first meeting Saturday
Morning News Show28 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show34 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
Featured2 weeks ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Latest News4 weeks ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Featured1 week ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Featured4 weeks ago
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Sola2 mins ago
Sola: Khalilzad embarks on new trip for Afghan peace
Pas az khabar9 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Emphasis on inclusion of ceasefire in the agenda of Doha talks
Tahawol16 mins ago
Tahawol: Reconciliation Council to hold first meeting Saturday
Morning News Show28 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 2: US troops presence in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show34 mins ago
Morning News Show Part 1: Car bombing in Gardez discussed
Trending
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
-
Latest News3 days ago
Australian soldier drinks beer from dead Taliban fighter’s prosthetic leg
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban under pressure from US for failing to stick to deal: Envoy
-
Business4 days ago
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
-
Business5 days ago
Fish farming on the rise as 350 new farms launched around the country
-
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mastermind behind deadly ANDSF base attack in Ghazni killed