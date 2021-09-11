Sola
Sola: Islamic Emirate’s leadership discussed
(Last Updated On: September 11, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Formation of new government in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: September 8, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Taliban preparations for new government
(Last Updated On: September 7, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Efforts underway for formation of a new government government
(Last Updated On: September 5, 2021)
Latest News55 mins ago
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Latest News2 hours ago
Khalilzad thanks Qatar, Islamic Emirate for help to evacuate foreigners
Latest News3 hours ago
Nine in 10 Afghans are not consuming enough food: WFP
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: UN’s concerns about poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: Islamic Emirate’s leadership discussed
Latest News2 weeks ago
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
World4 weeks ago
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
COVID-192 weeks ago
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Latest News4 weeks ago
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Latest News3 weeks ago
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise possible care-taker govt ‘soon’
-
Featured4 days ago
Taliban announces new caretaker government, names ministers
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA Futsal World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban invite Russia, China, Iran, Turkey to unveiling of new govt
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey working with Qatar, US on running of Kabul airport
-
World3 days ago
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN says basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden says China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban