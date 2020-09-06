Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Intra-Afghan talks; optimisms and concerns

Ariana News

Published

5 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: Afghan peace team yet to head to Doha

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Taliban delegation meets Pakistani officials

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Tahawol: NATO, Germany PM emphasize on political settle for the Afghan war

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending