Sola
Sola: Interview with Nizamuddin Qaisari, former police commander
(Last Updated On: June 21, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Taliban emphasizes need for implementation of Doha deal
(Last Updated On: June 20, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Consequences of power takeover through military in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 19, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
(Last Updated On: June 11, 2021)
Pas az khabar23 seconds ago
Pas Az Khabar: US, Turkey efforts to safeguard Kabul airport discussed
Sola14 mins ago
Sola: Interview with Nizamuddin Qaisari, former police commander
Latest News6 hours ago
Ghani meets with leading politicians to discuss peace process
Sport6 hours ago
Afghans scoop 2 bronze medals in Beirut taekwondo contest
World7 hours ago
Iran’s Raisi says U.S. violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments
Latest News3 weeks ago
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
World4 weeks ago
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
World3 weeks ago
Syria’s Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent
World4 weeks ago
Military detain Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister
World4 weeks ago
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon
Pas az khabar23 seconds ago
Pas Az Khabar: US, Turkey efforts to safeguard Kabul airport discussed
Sola14 mins ago
Sola: Interview with Nizamuddin Qaisari, former police commander
Zerbana24 hours ago
Zerbena: IDPs economic situation discussed
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: Taliban emphasizes need for implementation of Doha deal
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Consequences of power takeover through military in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News1 day ago
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Latest News2 days ago
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
-
Latest News4 days ago
Militant groups could pose threat to US in two years from Afghanistan: Pentagon
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban captures eight districts in seven provinces
-
COVID-194 days ago
More than 100 die of COVID-19 in past 24 hours: MoPH
-
Latest News3 days ago
Another three districts fall to Taliban; gov’t forces retreated
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN chief Guterres appointed for second term