Sola
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
(Last Updated On: July 21, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Sola
Sola: challenges about prisoner exchange still remain
Sola
Sola: US Urges Afghan Government to end Prisoner exchange
(Last Updated On: July 19, 2020)
Sola5 mins ago
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Latest News1 hour ago
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Latest News2 hours ago
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
Live Streaming4 weeks ago
ATN News Live Streaming
Latest News4 weeks ago
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
Business4 weeks ago
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
Latest News4 weeks ago
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Sola5 mins ago
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbana24 hours ago
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
Trending
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Marshall rank granted to Dostum
- Latest News3 days ago
A threat at Kabul’s southern gate: a security overview of Logar province
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Pakistani shelling kills six civilians in Kunar
- Latest News5 days ago
Atmar says no law allows release of remaining 600 prisoners from Taliban list
- Latest News4 days ago
Husband arrested for stabbing his wife to death – Takhar