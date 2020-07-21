Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue

Ariana News

Published

5 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners

Ariana News

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: challenges about prisoner exchange still remain

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: US Urges Afghan Government to end Prisoner exchange

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending