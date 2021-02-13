Sola
Sola: India accuses Pakistan of damaging Afghan peace initiative
(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)
Sola
Sola: The stalled peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2021)
Latest News30 mins ago
Dozens of fuel tankers burn in major fire in Herat-Iran border town
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghan peace talks face deadlock
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: India accuses Pakistan of damaging Afghan peace initiative
Latest News5 hours ago
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Latest News6 hours ago
Daesh member killed in Jalalabad operation
COVID-194 weeks ago
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Latest News4 weeks ago
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
Featured4 weeks ago
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Sport4 weeks ago
Bamiyan youth take to the slopes in first skiing contest of the season
Business4 weeks ago
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghan peace talks face deadlock
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: India accuses Pakistan of damaging Afghan peace initiative
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Increase in targeted killings and explosions discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Interview with Ali Ahmad Jalali, Former Interior Minister
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
PD5 police chief killed in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Foreign Ministry confirms driver killed in early morning explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed, one wounded in two separate attacks in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
MPs claim budget changes for new fiscal still not included
-
Latest News3 days ago
String of IED explosions rattle Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting
-
Latest News4 days ago
India commits to another key development in Afghanistan