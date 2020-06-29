Programmes
Sola: Increase in violence and war
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: deactivated ventilators in Kandahar
Zerbena: Negative impacts of Covid-19 on economy of Afghanistan and World
Tawahol: Ghani grants new authorities to Amrullah Saleh
Latest News3 hours ago
Khalilzad embarks on Afghan peace mission
Latest News4 hours ago
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Latest News5 hours ago
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
Latest News18 hours ago
Taliban attacks undermining intra-Afghan negotiation prospect: EU
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban informal ceasefire continues
Latest News4 weeks ago
Angry protesters take to streets over police brutality – USA
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Concerns over daily increase in Coronavirus cases
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Government, Taliban prisoner releases discussed
- Latest News3 days ago
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
- Latest News5 days ago
Bolton memoir: Trump warns Taliban of breaking peace agreement
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ready for talks with Taliban without preconditions: Abdullah
- Latest News5 days ago
25 provinces connect to fiber optic network
- Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan remains safe harbor for “terrorist groups”: US
- Latest News3 days ago
UN envoy optimistic about peace prospects in Afghanistan
- COVID-193 days ago
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
- Latest News4 days ago
Four members of a family killed in Afghan airstrike – Balkh