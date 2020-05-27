Sola
Sola – Impacts of foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Afghan government releases Taliban prisoners
(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Second day of government, Taliban ceasefire
(Last Updated On: May 25, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Efficiency of High Reconciliation Council
(Last Updated On: May 22, 2020)
Latest News13 mins ago
Initial consultations underway to select members of High Council of Reconciliation
Sola1 hour ago
Sola – Impacts of foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena – Implementing 15,000 agricultural projects in Afghanistan
COVID-192 hours ago
Return to contact training approved by Premier League
COVID-193 hours ago
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News4 weeks ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Zerbana4 weeks ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News4 weeks ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Sola1 hour ago
Sola – Impacts of foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena – Implementing 15,000 agricultural projects in Afghanistan
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show – Coronavirus outbreak in Afghanistan
Sola23 hours ago
Sola: Afghan government releases Taliban prisoners
Morning News Show23 hours ago
Morning News Show: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Pak-Afghan transit affairs to resume – MCIA
- Latest News4 days ago
Grandma to be fined unless she edits out photos from Facebook
- Latest News4 days ago
Nearly 150 civilians killed in Taliban attacks during Ramadan: ONSC
- Latest News3 days ago
Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released
- Latest News4 days ago
High National Reconciliation Council yet to begin activities: sources
- Balkh4 days ago
Ulema: Eid-ul-Fiter prayers must be practiced as per pertinent guidelines
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus: Afghanistan records highest daily increase in cases
- Latest News2 days ago
Taliban welcomes gov’t’s decision of releasing 2,000 prisoners