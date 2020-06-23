Programmes
Sola: Hurdles on the way of Peace Process in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 23, 2020)
Continue Reading
Programmes
Tahawol: Criticism on continuation of acting ministers’ activities in government
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Exports begin via Torkham, Spin Boldak, and Ghulam Khan ports
Programmes
Sola: Effects of war on Peace
Programmes2 hours ago
Sola: Hurdles on the way of Peace Process in Afghanistan
Business3 hours ago
Farmers stage protest over cancellation of budget for 1,450 agricultural projects – Herat
Programmes3 hours ago
Tahawol: Criticism on continuation of acting ministers’ activities in government
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show: Exports begin via Torkham, Spin Boldak, and Ghulam Khan ports
Latest News5 hours ago
Attack on AGO employees attempt to disrupt peace process: Khalilzad
Latest News3 weeks ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
COVID-194 weeks ago
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban welcomes gov’t’s decision of releasing 2,000 prisoners
Business4 weeks ago
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
COVID-194 weeks ago
COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173
Programmes2 hours ago
Sola: Hurdles on the way of Peace Process in Afghanistan
Programmes3 hours ago
Tahawol: Criticism on continuation of acting ministers’ activities in government
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show: Exports begin via Torkham, Spin Boldak, and Ghulam Khan ports
Programmes8 hours ago
Sola: Effects of war on Peace
COVID-191 day ago
Coronavirus: Outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Three Afghan-Pakistan borders set to reopen for trade
- Latest News5 days ago
Clashes underway in Kapisa, 16 Taliban militants killed
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan gov’t refuses to release “dangerous” Taliban prisoners
- Latest News2 days ago
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878
- Latest News5 days ago
US reaches agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 – Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan forces commanders killed in Taliban attack – Helmand
- Latest News4 days ago
Presidential Palace imposes travel restrictions on Ministry of Finance employees