Sola: Hurdles against Intra-Afghan Talks
(Last Updated On: June 19, 2020)
Tahawol: Foreign Forces’ withdrawal in Afghanistan
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Progress in Afghan Peace process
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts to start intra-Afghan dialogue
Programmes1 min ago
Latest News55 mins ago
Presidential Palace imposes travel restrictions on Ministry of Finance employees
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghan gov’t refuses to release “dangerous” Taliban prisoners
Latest News3 hours ago
Champions League scheduled to resume on August
Latest News2 weeks ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Business4 weeks ago
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
COVID-194 weeks ago
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
Elections4 weeks ago
Khalilzad in Kabul for peace process
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes to decrease level of violence
Morning News Show3 hours ago
Morning News Show: Progress in Afghan Peace process
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to start intra-Afghan dialogue
Sola23 hours ago
Sola: NATO plans reduce troops in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
- Latest News5 days ago
Concerns over slow implementation of Ghani-Abdullah agreement
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, US, Russia hold trilateral meeting on Afghan peace process
- Latest News1 day ago
US investigating possible plot of killing peace negotiator Khalilzad
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attacks intensified in most parts of Afghanistan recently
- Featured4 days ago
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
- Latest News3 days ago
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
- Kandahar2 days ago
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes