Sola
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
Sola
Sola: Mike Pompeo visits Qatar
(Last Updated On: November 22, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Progress in intra-Afghan talks in Doha
(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)
Sola6 mins ago
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
Latest News41 mins ago
Violence against Women down by 11% this year: AIHRC
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Management of Afghanistan’s underground water discussed
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Situation of women in Afghanistan discussed
Featured2 hours ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Featured5 days ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Latest News4 weeks ago
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Featured4 weeks ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Latest News3 weeks ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
At least 26 dead in Greece and Turkey earthquake
Sola6 mins ago
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Management of Afghanistan’s underground water discussed
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Situation of women in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-1916 hours ago
Corona: Covid-19 across the world
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Mike Pompeo visits Qatar
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
- Featured5 days ago
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
- Latest News4 days ago
Pompeo pushes for ceasefire during Doha meeting
- Latest News4 days ago
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
- Latest News1 day ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
- Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement
- Featured3 days ago
NATO to decide in new year about leaving Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
- Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for a few hours due to standoff between border guards