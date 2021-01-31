Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Government’s reaction over Taliban’s recent remarks

Ariana News

Published

55 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 31, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad’s mission discussed

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2021)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Taliban’s intention for peace process discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

January 28, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 28, 2021)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Taliban delegation visits Iran

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

January 26, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!