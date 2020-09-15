Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Government, Taliban delegates to start direct talks

Ariana News

Published

2 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: Delays continue to hamper the start of intra-Afghan talks

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Changes in Taliban peace team discussed

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Intra-Afghan talks; optimisms and concerns

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending