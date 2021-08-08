Sola
Sola: Exclusive interview with Ross Wilson, Chargé d’ Affaires of US Embassy in Kabul
(Last Updated On: August 8, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Doha talks, intensified clashes discussed
(Last Updated On: July 30, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Ongoing fierce clashes, peace efforts discussed
(Last Updated On: July 25, 2021)
Sola
Sola: US and Moscow calls for peace process to be accelerated
(Last Updated On: July 22, 2021)
Latest News51 mins ago
Twelve members of one family killed in Paktia IED blast
Latest News1 hour ago
US condemns Taliban actions, calls for urgent ceasefire
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: UN Security Council meeting on the Afghanistan’s war
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: Exclusive interview with Ross Wilson, Chargé d’ Affaires of US Embassy in Kabul
Latest News3 hours ago
Commandos launch operation to push back Taliban from Kunduz city
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
COVID-194 weeks ago
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
Latest News4 weeks ago
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
Business4 weeks ago
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
World4 weeks ago
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: UN Security Council meeting on the Afghanistan’s war
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: Exclusive interview with Ross Wilson, Chargé d’ Affaires of US Embassy in Kabul
Morning News Show24 hours ago
Morning News Show Part 2: Attack on Dawa Khan Menapal discussed
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Sar-e-Pul, Takhar and Baghlan clashes discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban blow up bridges, close off a road between Nangarhar and Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kang district in Nimroz province falls to the Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN calls on parties to stop fighting as civilian casualties mount in Helmand
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey criticises U.S. statement on resettlement of Afghans
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban looking to seize control of at least one province: Dostum
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken expresses concern over escalation of violence by Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban seek ‘lion’s share of power’ in deadlocked peace talks: Khalilzad
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP