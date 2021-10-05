Sola
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: October 5, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: October 4, 2021)
Sola
Sola: International community’s demands from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 3, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
(Last Updated On: October 1, 2021)
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA to start issuing passports again after months of delays
Latest News3 hours ago
Russian actors board rocket to attempt a world first: a movie in space
Science & Technology4 hours ago
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change
World4 weeks ago
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Latest News3 weeks ago
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Latest News4 weeks ago
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Latest News4 weeks ago
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Naeem, IEA spokesman
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Implementation of regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul airport making efforts to resume full operation of int’l flights
-
Latest News5 days ago
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
-
World5 days ago
France’s Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Students call for universities to resume classes
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad reflects on fall of Kabul govt and military
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA say they have raided Daesh hideout north of Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal